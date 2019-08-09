HAMILTON — Michelle Newton Swinney, 57, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at DCH in Tuscaloosa.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today, August 09, 2019 at Marion County Funeral Home. Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Marion County Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Luke Robinson and burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Elizabeth Swinney; and grandparents, R.L. and Alice Newton and Howard and Genia Tidwell.
She leaves to cherish her memory, husband of 27 years, Darrell Swinney; children, Jessica Wood (husband, Tyler), Will Melson, Allison Swinney; grandchild, Jackson Wood; parents, Roy and Nancy Newton; siblings, Nicole Corfman (husband, Paul), Patrick Newton (wife, Jennifer); and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers make donations to St Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis TN 38105.
Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.
