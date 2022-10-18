FLORENCE — Mickey Eugene Culpepper, 82, of Florence, passed away at North Alabama Medical Center on October 10, 2022, following a brief illness.
He is survived by two daughters, Kim Holt and husband Mike, and Robin Rainey and husband, Keith, of Florence; a special granddaughter, Maggie Clark; special friend, Dee Patterson and loyal dog, Pepper.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Bob Culpepper; wife, Sherry Culpepper; and sister, Beverly Brown.
Mickey was the proprietor of the well-known and popular Culpepper’s Bakery in Florence, founded in 1952. He acquired the name of “Daddy Donut” for the delicious treats found in his shop. He served as president of the Deep South Bakers Association.
Mickey was a member of North Wood United Methodist Church, where he formerly served as a Sunday School teacher and chairman of the Administrative Board. He was a graduate of Coffee High School and Florence State University, now U.N.A.
He served in the military as a M.P. Mickey was a member of the Jaycee’s and the Lions’ Club and worked in the Sheriff’s Reserve.
He loved being out of doors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, or even parachuting from a plane, or riding in a hot air balloon.
The family remembers him as a very fun-loving, caring person who put others wishes before his own.
A special thank you for the dedicated care of Mickey by the nursing staff and the doctors of the Intensive Care Unit at North Alabama Medical Center.
The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life at Greenview Memorial Chapel on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to leave a memorial, please consider Florence Lauderdale Animal Service, 3240 Roberson Road, Florence, AL 35630.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
