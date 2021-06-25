FLORENCE — Mickey Dale Hyde, 55, died June 19, 2021. Funeral was held Monday, June 21, 2021 at One Lost Sheep. Burial was in Lindsey’s Chapel with Williams Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.