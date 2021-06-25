FLORENCE — Mickey Dale Hyde, 55, died June 19, 2021. Funeral was held Monday, June 21, 2021 at One Lost Sheep. Burial was in Lindsey’s Chapel with Williams Funeral Home directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Jailed Belarus dissident, girlfriend moved to house arrest
- Late Philippine leader hailed for integrity, guts vs China
- Assailants ambush security forces in SW Pakistan, killing 5
- Collapsed Florida building drew global visitors, residents
- No-hitter No. 7: Cubs blank Dodgers, tie MLB season record
- Texas defeats Virginia 6-2 to reach bracket final at CWS
- Canadiens return to Cup Final after 3-2 OT win over Vegas
- Venice reinventing itself as sustainable tourism capital
Most Read
Articles
- 11 cattle perish after tractor-trailer overturns on Veterans Drive
- Florence cyclist struck by vehicle on East Tuscaloosa Street
- Colbert County Commission OKs purchase of building for new jail
- Decatur police: Sunday homicide victim murdered during robbery
- "Spirit of Freedom" fireworks show canceled again
- Officials: Mobile home park complying with order
- Adoptions bring love and patience to Florence family
- Shoal Creek residents eagerly awaiting ADEM report
- Tuscumbia mayor running for state House seat
- Historic Tuscumbia church's stained glass windows getting new life
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Jennie Linn Medders
- Drug bust nets fentanyl, marijuana, 2 arrests
- Richard Smith
- 11 cattle perish after tractor-trailer overturns on Veterans Drive
- In pandemic, drug overdose deaths soar among Black Americans
- Health officials warn against swimming in 2 Alabama rivers
- Laura Ruth Mann
- Law enforcement serving 220 warrants on deadbeat parents in Lauderdale County
- Carrie Bell Hallmark Box Thorp
- Florence cyclist struck by vehicle on East Tuscaloosa Street
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Florence City Council considering whether to add 20 slips in the marina (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Just be yourself in your body (1)
- Loretto softball season ends with loss to Halls in state tournament (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Russellville's historic Roxy Theatre set to reopen in June (1)
- Most inmates excluded from new sentence reduction incentive (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented