TUSCUMBIA — Michael “Mickey” Mark Myrick, 45, died January 7, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Father’s House, 317 E. Rasch Road, Florence. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home will be directing.

