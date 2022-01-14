TUSCUMBIA — Michael “Mickey” Mark Myrick, age 45, of Tuscumbia, passed away January 7, 2022. The family will receive friends today, January 14, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at The Father’s House, 317 E. Rasch Road, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Jerry Balentine officiating. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Myrick was preceded in death by his son, Michael Tyler Myrick; sister, Misty Michelle Myrick; and father, Bobby Randall Myrick. Survivors include the mother of his children, Ashley Myrick; his mother, Pamela Mann; stepfather, James Mann; children, Jordan Biffle and Jamie Myrick; sisters, Brittany Mann and Jamie Maples (Taylor); brother, Andrew Mann; grandchildren, Jaiden, Addilyn, and Emory, special lifelong friend, Betty Hinton; special brother in Christ, Eric Grigsby; aunts, Carolyn Nunley and Patricia Vinson; cousins, Tina and Trena, and a host of other cousins.
Mickey was a member of The Father’s House.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented