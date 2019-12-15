IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Mickey Roger Wingo, 63, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Roger was a member of Mission Lighthouse Church and a carpenter by trade. He helped to build several churches in Japan and Honduras with his special friends, John and Gloria Cathcart and D. L. Hyman.
He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Dianna Wingo of Iuka; his mother, Jewel Wingo of Iuka; three daughters, Hope Powell (Jason) of Batesville, Becky Wingo of Tuscumbia, AL, and Liz Stanfield (Channing) of Iuka; one brother, Dennis Wingo of Iuka; one sister, Sherry Gwatney of Iuka; and three grandchildren, Meredith Powell, Chaise Powell, and Kipton Stanfield. He was preceded in death by his father, Wiley R. Wingo.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Visitation is scheduled 1:00 until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, at Mission Lighthouse Church. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, at Mission Lighthouse Church, officiated by Bro. John Gwatney. Interment will follow in Snowdown Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Chance Wingo, Seth Wingo, Isaac Wingo, Caleb Sartain, Chandler Sartain, Zach Cole, and Bryan Gwatney. Honorary pallbearers include Chris Wingo, Joshua Cole, Malachi Cole, and Cole Sartain.
Memorials may be made to Kruzn For A Kure at https://www.kruznforakurefoundation.com/.
An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
