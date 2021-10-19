LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mickey Sue Stutts, 63, died October 16, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Wyrick-Zimmerman Cemetery.

