FLORENCE — Micky Larue Lee, age 63, of Florence, passed away February 28, 2021. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow the service.
Micky was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Earl Lee and daughter, Jessica Lee. Survivors include his mother, Marie Brewer; children, Jennifer Montgomery (Rodney) and Stephanie Lee Muston; grandchildren, Hunter Montgomery, Robin Martin, and Jordan “Tyler” Russell; great-grandchildren, Trinity Russell and MiKaelynn Martin; siblings, Jerry Lee, Robert Lee, Timmy Walden and Mary Bee; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Dianne Hill and Jimbo; and Linda Keeton, who was like a sister to him.
Micky loved fishing, and his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
