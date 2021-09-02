FLORENCE — Miguel Antonio Adame, age 19, of Florence, passed away August 30, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 3, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Miguel was a member of the Florence High School Class of 2020. He loved being with family and friends. He also enjoyed kayaking, fishing and playing soccer.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Adame, and grandmother, Maria Perez.
Survivors include his father, Miguel Adame; mother, Sanjuana Adame; grandfather, Dionicio Luna; grandmother, Bartola Martinez; brother, Eddie Adame (Evelin); sisters, Melissa, Britny, Diana, and Juanita Adame, and Alma Luna; niece, Penelope Adame; nephew, Gadiel Cerda; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and girlfriend, Diana Tellez.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
