MOUNT HOPE — Mikan Kerby, 71, died January 5, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gargis Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jackie Kerby.

