MOULTON — Michael David Bendall, 60, died September 28, 2021. There are no services planned at this time. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Mike loved his family and fishing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.