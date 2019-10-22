SHEFFIELD
Mike Boston, 65, of Sheffield, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. His visitation will be today, October 22nd, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Rodney Shewbart officiating. Burial will follow in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.
Mike worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital. He retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a member of York Terrace Baptist Church, where he worked with the RA’s and was on the teller committee. He was a former sound man and worked with the VBS. Mike was a great Christian man. He had compassion for helping others. His favorite quote was, “Let me give you a piece of advice.” Mike loved his family and his friends. He was a caring and loving husband. Mike was the love of Connie’s life and best friend. He was a true Southern Gentleman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Boston; and his father-in-law, Alton Nicholson.
Mike is survived by his wife, Connie Nicholson Boston; mother, Margaret Boston; stepchildren, Kelli Parsons and Michael Hargett; brother, John Boston (Kim); sisters, Karen Boston Lenz (late husband, Leonard Lenz, Jr.), and Joanna Boston Edwards (David); stepgrandchildren, Hannah Grace Miller, Alex Miller, Tucker Hargett, and Caitlyn Hargett; nieces, Stephanie Lenz, Leigh Edwards, Sarah Fretwell, and Maggie Edwards; nephews, Josh Edwards, Dylan Boston, and Brad Lenz; great- nieces, Addi Norman, Finley Edwards, Madison and Millie Fretwell, and Hannah Edwards; and faithful dog companion, Prince.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Boston, Tyler Fretwell, Mike Smith, Craig Smith, Ashley Melton, Kevin Nichols, Brice Nicholson, Brandon Bone, Josh Edwards, and Jim Bone.
Honorary pallbearer will be Brad Lenz.
The family wishes to express a special thanks for the calls, flowers, and most of all the prayers, during Mike’s illness.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
