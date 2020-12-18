TUSCUMBIA — Mike Cicero Byrd Jr., 81, died December 16, 2020. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with funeral to immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial is in Oakwood Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

