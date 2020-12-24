IUKA MISSISSIPPI — Johnny Michael “Mike” Goode, 65, died December 22, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Snowdown Cemetery with Cutsall Funeral Home directing. Memorials may be made to Snowdown Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

