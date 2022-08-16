FLORENCE — Michael J. Gruber, age 83, passed away August 13, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Mike was the son of the late Conrad and Naomi Gruber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Bernard, Marvin, Frank, Leander, Bill, Charlie and Randy Gruber; sisters. Frances Yochim and Marie Myrick; Juanita Cabler; and grandson, Jordan Ray Gruber.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Jean Holliman Gruber; children, Tim Gruber (April), Phillip Gruber, and Steve Gruber (Camille); grandchildren, Clay, Erin, Caroline, and Emily Gruber; brother, Adrian Gruber; and sisters, Betty Pettus, Barbara Higginbotham, Carolyn Bracey, Martha Hamner, Nerina Connolly, and Juanita Cabler.
Mike was a hardworking man who was a wonderful provider for his family.
He loved his family and friends with his whole heart and was always there to help with any project that they were working on.
He was a Lifetime member of Local 78, Insulators/Asbestos Workers Union, with many of his coworkers becoming great friends. Some of his friends that were very special to him were Dwight Garner, Sonny Mecke “Jap”, Tommy Higginbotham, and Robert Earl Myrick.
We would like to give a special thanks to Glenwood Nursing and Rehab’s awesome staff for making us comfortable and taking care of every need for Mike and our family during our time there.
We also want to thank everyone who visited, called, texted and prayed for us.
We want to invite all of his amily and friends to join us for a very casual visitation only memorial service for him on Wednesday, August 17, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
