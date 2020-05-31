SOMERVILLE — Funeral Service for Mike Johnson, 65, of Somerville will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Corey Morrow officiating with burial in the Somerville Historic Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home Directing. Visitation will be Monday from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at the funeral home. Mike passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Johnson was born May 20, 1955. in Etowah County, AL to Howard Travis Johnson and Janie Faye Hayes Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his mother; step-mother, Judith Nara Johnson; and half-brother, Christopher Michael Johnson.
Mike was a Member of Point Mallard Parkway Baptist Church and retired from Daikin after 24 Years. He loved to Fish, Play Golf and Playing Music. Mike loved his wife, his daughters,and his grandchildern.
Survivors include wife,Pamela Johnson, of Somerville; three daughters, Katie Wigginton (Nick), of Eva, Cassandra Turney (Tim) of Laceys Springs, and Christina Freeman (Jimmy) of Somerville; father, Howard Travis Johnson of Priceville; four brothers, Aaron Johnson of Southside, Carey Johnson of Port St. Joe, FL, Doug Johnson of Culman, and Scott Johnson of Somerville; sister, Candy Thigpen of Huntsville; and eight grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Johnson, Carey Johnson, Tim Turney, Jimmy Freeman, Nick Wigginton, and Landon Jordan.
