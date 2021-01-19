FLORENCE — Thomas Michael “Mike” Roberts, age 64, left this world on January 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 20, at 1:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Adam Richardson officiating.
Mike was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda; parents, Thomas and Helen Roberts; father-in-law, Billy Holt; and sister-in-law, Shirley Chaney.
Survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, Patsy; his daughter, Presley Abernathy (Colt); his sister, Ethel Winters; special niece, Lisa Rickard (Troy); his mother-in-law, Martha Holt; his sister-in-law, Judy Stutts (Steve); his brothers-in-law, Jerry Holt (Donna) and Edward Chaney; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Mike was a member of the Petersville Church of Christ. He loved God and was a great Christian example to everyone who knew him. He retired from the TimesDaily in 2018 after 43 years of service. He enjoyed golf, fishing, reading and playing with his dog “Josie,” but his first love was spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the NAMC ICU, and requests that you keep these healthcare providers in your prayers.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
