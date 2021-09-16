PHIL CAMPBELL — Mike Shuman, 62, died September 14, 2021. Graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell with Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville directing. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Shuman.

