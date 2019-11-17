ANDERSON — Mike Smith, 70, of Anderson, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Walker Baptist Medical Center. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard 115th Signal Battalion, Florence, graduated from Lauderdale County High School and the University of North Alabama with a degree in Elementary Education. He taught for 25 years at Brooks Elementary and Lauderdale County High School. Mike was a member of VFW, Lawrenceburg, TN and First Baptist Church of Anderson. He was a talented musician who loved making music with his friends, fishing and hunting.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17th from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Anderson. Funeral service will follow at the church with Charles Bullard and James Waddell officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Smith, Lance Webster, Ricky Phillips, Larry Sinyard, Richard Herston and Roger Crowden.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter & Reba Smith and Leonard & Ruby Burgess; parents, Henry Franklin & Marcella “Mott” Smith; aunts, Katie Smith and Margaret (Jasper) Phillips; cousin, Ricky Smith and niece, Susan Bass. He is survived by his siblings, Donna (Charles) Bullard, Tammy Smith Dewberry and Scotty (Cathy) Smith; uncle, Harold Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved dearly, as well as many friends and co-workers.
