TUSCUMBIA — Mike Willingham, 69, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, September 19, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with family members sharing memories. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Mike was a veteran of the US Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. and Barbara Willingham; sister, Brenda Barnett; and nephew, Josh Medina.
Mike is survived by his children, Katie Willingham, Faniesha Davis, and J. D. Willingham; sister, Sherlyn Spires; grandchildren, Johnathan Riley, Korinne Davis, Mathew Willingham, Kayla Willingham, Marissa Malone, Jamey Gable, Brittany Willingham, Tiffany Willingham, and James Willingham; and five great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
