FLORENCE — James Michael “Mike” Witt, 68, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bryan Murner officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mike was retired from Ford Motor Company and Champion International. He loved the lakes of Waterloo and Alabama Football, Roll Tide! We ask visitors to dress cool and casual.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dot Witt.
Mike is survived by his sisters, Sandra Baskins (Roy), Sharon Burns (Melvin); nephews, Jason, Justin, and Jordan Baskins; niece, Mandy Murner; great-nieces, Willa and Mary Alice Murner; great-nephew, Jay Murner; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Baskins, Jimmy Thompson, and very special friends, Bit Hyde, Gerald Rhodes, Turk Johnston, and Arvel Keeton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waterloo Town Hall for the Trail of Tears Memorial or your local animal shelter.
