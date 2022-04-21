FLORENCE — John Michael Woodward, age 78, of Florence, passed away April 19, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian on Friday, April 22, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Irene Woodward, and his sister, Joan Kupfer.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sue Thigpen Woodward; sons, Tracey (Lisa), Brett (Nakia), and Shane (Heather); grandchildren, Ethan, Sydney, Xander, Abigail, Johannah and Cooper; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mike was a graduate of Coffee High School and UNA. He was retired from Reynolds Metals and was a volunteer fireman for many years with Mid-Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid outsdoorsman and a die-hard Alabama Fan. His first love, however, was spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Kindred Hospice for their loving care and to the volunteers of Mid-Lauderdale, who were always there for him.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
