CHEROKEE — Mikel R. Testerman, age 81, of Cherokee, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The visitation will be today, March 9, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 10, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Scott Farris officiating. Burial will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Mikel was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mikel was preceded in death by his wife, Lamira Testerman; and his parents, Kyle and Hazel Testerman.
Mikel is survived by his sons, Kelly Testerman and Scott Testerman and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Jordan, Scotty, and Skylar; and great-grandchild, Judge Demastus.
