TUSCUMBIA — Milas Conley, 81, of Tuscumbia, AL died Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Visitation will be today, July 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Darrell Pace will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Milas was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He retired from the fire department and later retired from working at Helen Keller Hospital as a volunteer. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. Milas loved getting to drive the children to the Shriners Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milas and Sybil Conley.
Mr. Conley is survived by his wife, Regina Conley; sons, Michael Conley and Richard Franks; daughters, Sharon Conley, JoAnne Dutton (Todd), and Cynthia Holland (Sean); brother, William A. Conley (Pat); sisters, Wanda Senn and Deliah Brown (Richard); ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Baptist in Tuscumbia, AL.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented