HUNTSVILLE — Mildred Ann Buffler Mitchell, age 75, of Huntsville, formerly of Florence, passed away peacefully, November 27, 2019. The family will receive friends at St. Michael’s Catholic Church from 9 - 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. with Fr. John O’Donnell and Deacon Steve Kirkpatrick officiating. She will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.
Ann was born and raised in the St. Florian Community. She was a 1962 graduate of Rogers High School. After attending Ray’s School of Beauty, she moved to Huntsville where she was a cosmetologist. After her retirement, Ann found enjoyment working in her garden and volunteering at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. Until her recent bout with cancer, she still could be found in her greenhouse every morning caring for her plants.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Mitchell; parents, Dorothy and Frank Buffler, Jr.; brother, John Buffler; and brothers-in-law, Norman Howe and Keith Holder.
Survivors include her step-sons, Paul and Matthew Mitchell; sisters, Mary Louise Howe, Barbara Jean Buffler, Frances Holder, Martha (Alex) Crittenden and Agnes (Donnie) Springer; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet “Belle”.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their attention to every detail of her care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital or to the Alabama Public Television Network. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented