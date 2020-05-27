FLORENCE — Mildred Ann Marks, 91, Florence, AL, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was born in Rhodesville, AL, on June 18, 1928. She lived the majority of her life in Florence. She was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was known to everyone as Mildred. She loved God, and she considered her greatest accomplishment to be her family. Her favorite pastime was visiting with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her wonderful meals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Bessie Rhodes; husband, Douglas Marks; daughter, Shelia Marks; grandson, Houston Marks; and brothers, Phillip “P.J.”, Jack Douglas and Carl Davis Rhodes; sisters, Betty Fay Rhodes Ticer and Evangeline Rhodes Ticer.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Marks (Donna), Chuck Marks (Melanie), and her loving grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, at 1 p.m. at Florence City Cemetery with Justin Pannell officiating. You may sign the guestbook at sprywilliams.com.
