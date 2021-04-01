SPRUCE PINE
On Monday, March 29, 2021, Mildred Berryman Herring, 90, of Spruce Pine, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Affectionately known as Gigi, Mildred was born on November 30, 1930 in Wolf Springs, Alabama.
On March 17, 1951, Mildred married Hillman McCoy Herring in Tupelo, Mississippi. After she earned a nursing degree from Carraway Methodist Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, the couple moved to Spruce Pine, Alabama and built a home they shared for the remainder of their lives. The couple raised six children. Mildred served her community as a public health nurse for 28 years. She remained a committed member of the Church of Christ throughout her life. She was known for her buttermilk biscuits and for her love of cats and dogs. They enjoyed spending Saturdays at Auburn with their children tailgating and watching Auburn Football, where they had season tickets over 30 years. WAR EAGLE!!
In retirement, she and her husband spent their summers in Dubois, Wyoming where they built a traditional log cabin. During her time in Wyoming, she took up wildlife photography, capturing memorable images of the Rocky Mountains. They also thoroughly enjoyed hosting family and friends there, as well.
She is survived by her six children, Dona Herring Smith, Leta Herring (Marlon), Hillman Herring, Jr. (Rhonda), Clay Herring (Sherry), Christian Sherrod (Timmy) and Shace Herring; five grandchildren, Kendal Smith, Candice Priest (Fielding), Whitney Priest (Adam), Mason Garrett (Katelyn) and Hunter Garrett; four great-grandchildren, Valerie Garrett, Mara Garrett, Charlie Link and Hillman Garrett; brother, Aaron “Sonny” Berryman, Jr. (Joyce); sister-in-law, Earline Berryman; brother-in-law, Billy Herring (Charlotte) and sister-in-law, Carolyn Montgomery (James). Mrs. Herring was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hillman Herring; her parents Aaron “Zit” and Lou Hatton Berryman; infant daughter, Vandelea; brother, Michael Berryman, and sister-in-law, Jan Sokolosky.
Visitation is to be held at Spruce Pine Church of Christ on Thursday, April 1, 2021 beginning at 6:00 through 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday April 2, 2021 at Spruce Pine Church of Christ at 10:00 a.m., burial following in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
