SPRUCE PINE

Mildred Berryman Herring, 90, died March 29, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spruce Pine Church of Christ. Funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the church. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, assisted the family.

