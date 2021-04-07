TUSCUMBIA — Mildred Brown Johnson, 81, died March 31, 2021. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church, Tuscumbia. She will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

