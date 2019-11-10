FLORENCE — Our beloved mother & grandmother, Mildred Butler Behel was born October 23, 1922 to Grover & Minnie Christian Butler. She was the third child born of five children and the last surviving sibling at 97 years and 15 days. Mildred was married to Clifford Behel on August 19, 1940 until his passing in 1991, having been married for 51 years. She was retired from by Humana Hospital working 27 years in surgical supply. As a lifelong member of Kilburn Church of Christ, she loved studying her Bible and spending time with her church family until her health began to decline and she became homebound. Our sweet granny loved to crochet & make quilts, making sure that all of her 18 grandchildren had a quilt or afghan with which to remember her. Her other interests included working in her beautiful flower gardens, watching Alabama football, The Price is Right and American Pickers.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Sunday November 10, 2019, from 1 - 2:30 p.m., funeral services to follow at 2:30 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel, officiating will be Tim McCafferty. Burial will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her two adult children; Mary Ann Johnson, and Charles Behel; granddaughter Kim Behel Johnston; sisters, Iva Freeman, Ethel Rhodes, and Ruby Smith; brothers, Virgil and Leon Butler.
After passing away peacefully in her sleep, she leaves to remember her Christian grace is her devoted daughter Barbara Michael and loving son-in-law J.W., beloved son Kenny Behel andwife Kathy. Also surviving are 35 great grandchildren; 35 great-great grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandson.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers: Shelia, Jacquie & Judy and also Southern Care New Beacon staff Trish, Azleigh, Stephanie & Tammy.
Memorials can be made to the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home. Proverbs 31:28, she was our shining example.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
