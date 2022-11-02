TOWN CREEK — Mildred Davis, 85, of Town Creek died October 30, 2022. Visitation will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 11-1, directly followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery in Elgin.
Mildred was born on July, 30 1937 to Mildred Gertrude Trousdale Butler and Samuel Carroll Butler in Lauderdale County, AL. She was a lifelong seamstress, and an artist maker of beautiful things. She was proficient in making quilts, needlepoint, cross stitch, and crochet. A lot of her family still sleeps under her beautiful quilts. She made many items for the senior center to sell to keep it open.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her only child, Tammy Jo Davis Fore; brothers, James Oliver Butler (Joyce), Bobby Wayne Butler, and several nieces and nephews.
Survived by sisters, Peggy Jean Butler Mason of Elkmont, Emma Arlena Butler Davis (John) of Irmo, SC, Deborah Regina Butler Montgomery (Bobby) of Moulton; sister-in-law, Debra Ruth Corey Butler of Iron City, TN; brothers, Samuel Glenn Butler (Eileen) Cypress, TN, Roy Carroll Butler (Shelby) of Iron City, TN, and Neal Jason Butler (Mary) of Goose Creek, SC.
