LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Mildred Elaine Roberts, 80, died April 19, 2020. The graveside service will be held at a later date at Union Hill Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. She was an office clerk for M-Fine & Murray Ohio.
