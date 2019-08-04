FLORENCE — Mildred Ellen Holland Buffaloe, age 87, of Florence, AL, passed away Thursday, August 01, 2019. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and formerly lived in Fairfield Glade, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cordie W. and Sadie Kerr Holland; and her husband, Billie Buffaloe.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis Buffaloe (Lisa) and Larry Buffaloe (Debbie), both of Florence, AL; one daughter, Melanie Ginn of Wilmington, DE; five grandchildren, Scott Buffaloe, Nathan Buffaloe, Cory Buffaloe, Molly Taylor (Matt) and Bill Ginn (Jocelyn); and two great-grandchildren, Shaelin Ginn and Keiran Ginn.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Saturday, August 03, 2019 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1 p.m.Saturday, August 03, 2019, with Brock Kilburn officiating. Interment will follow at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. Family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Station 3.
