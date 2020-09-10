LEIGHTON
Mildred Fennel Preuit Mauldin passed quietly from this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with family members at her bedside.
She was born on October 30, 1927 in Leighton, Alabama to the late Leonard Sadler Preuit and Mildred Armene Fennel Preuit. She attended Leighton Elementary School and later graduated from Leighton High School with the class of 1945.
She attended Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee before completing her college degree in 1949 at Alabama Polytechnic Institution, now known as Auburn University. While attending Auburn, she was an active member Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, serving as their Corresponding Secretary and then as president her senior year. She was awarded the Phi Beta Kappa Key and in 1949 The Chi Omega Award for Outstanding Senior Woman.
Upon graduation, she married her childhood sweetheart, Edward Fennel Mauldin, on August 26, 1949 in the Leighton Methodist Church. The two honeymooned in Williamsburg, Virginia launching a great appreciation for travel, American colonial architecture and a love for their hometown. They made their home in Leighton where they reared their three sons: Fennel, Preuit and Macke.
She was passionate about civic duty and giving back to the community. She was active in many organizations, to include, The Muscle Shoals District Service League (a predecessor to The Junior League of the Shoals), Member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, The Tennessee Valley Art Center, The Kennedy-Douglass Art Center, and The Leighton Public Library, which her mother started in their living room.
One of her greatest joys was family gatherings. For the last 40 years she especially enjoyed the annual Mauldin Family Beach trips to the gulf coast. Every member of the family was expected to attend. She often said she slept better with all her children under one roof.
She took great enjoyment from gardening and creating a welcoming home. She loved to entertain guests, often hosting garden parties for friends from throughout the Shoals. She was well-known for the many spontaneous swim and tennis picnics she arranged for friends and family. She expressed her personal interests through her dining and sewing clubs. She was a 50-year member of a gourmet luncheon club, and a dedicated member of her sewing club where she hand-crafted beautiful roll and whip clothing for her four grandchildren, known to them as “careful clothes.”
Her welcoming hospitality, her generous nature and unassuming presence will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents and in 2010 by her husband of 61 years, Edward Fennel Mauldin. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Joan Preuit Naughton, and her husband Albert Stephen Naughton of Birmingham; her three children and their families: Edward Fennel Mauldin, Jr. and his wife Evelyn VanSant Mauldin of Leighton, Leonard Preuit Mauldin and his wife Rebecca Ingram Mauldin of Florence and their children Ruth Mason Mauldin of New York City and Anne Mauldin Osborne and her husband, Keaton, of Nashville, and Macke Buchanan Mauldin and his wife Kimberly Overstreet Mauldin of Florence and their children Hallie Preuit Mauldin of Birmingham and Macke Buchanan (Hanan) Mauldin, Jr. of Florence; her nephew, A. Stephen Naughton and wife Whitney and their children Stephen, Alice Lee and Olivia of Auburn and niece, Joan Naughton Sanders and her husband John of Tupelo, MS and their children Sadler of Huntsville, Evans and Jack of Tupelo, MS and one great-great-nephew Cannon Naughton.
The family wishes to thank Jerry Koger and Mary King Ricks for their many years of loving loyalty, her sitters; Andrea, Amanda, Liz, Mary and Doris for their kind and compassionate care, the nurses of NAMC; Timmy, Kansas, Debra, Lindsey, Connie, Lisa and Linda as well as Drs. Bill Heaton, Eddie Holden, Lyman Mitchell and Felix Morris.
In honor of her passions for education and lifelong learning, memorials may be made to Riverhill School, 2710 Darby Drive, Florence, Al 35630 or to The University of North Alabama Foundation: Mauldin Scholarship at UNA Box 5113, Florence, Al 35632-0001.
There will be a graveside service today, September the 10th at 5:00 p.m. at The King Family Cemetery on King Bridge Road in Leighton. The family will receive friends afterwards at the Cemetery.
