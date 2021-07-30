LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Mildred Franklin Brown, 79, died July 29, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Dunn Cemetery. She was a member of Dunn United Methodist Church.

