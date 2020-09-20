CHEROKEE — Mildred Hester Tapp, 99, Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, September 21, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Cherokee First Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Steve Slaton officiating. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery.
Mrs. Tapp was a longtime member of Cherokee First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 40 years. She was known for her beautiful quilts and great cooking, especially her fried apple pies. Mrs. Tapp was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Edward Tapp; parents, Samuel Dayton and Lou Ella Hester; four sisters, Virgie Hester, Beulah Logan, Reba Greenhill, and Lola Jones; and one brother, Dr. H.O. Hester.
Mrs. Tapp is survived by her five children, Larry Tapp (Judy), Patricia White (Wayne), Jimmy Tapp (Ann), Donna Glover (Ralph), and Regina Hester (Mike); ten grandchildren, Melanie Bryan, Kelly Kinney, Mary Emily Carter, Jason White, Andy White, Jennifer Wallace, Jimbo Tapp, Nicki Austin, Tyler Glover, and Dayton Hester; a number of great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Tapp’s grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Southern Magnolia Estates, Kindred Hospice, and her special caregivers Mary and Barbara.
