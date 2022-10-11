CLOVERDALE — Mildred Heupel Hendrix, 87, of Cloverdale died Sunday, October 09, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 6-9 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, 2 PM at Cloverdale Church of Christ with Brother Sonny Owens and Brother Dennis Hudgins officiating. She will lie in state from 1-2 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hendrix graduated from Mars Hill Bible School. She was baptized at Bethel Berry Church of Christ and a longtime member of Cloverdale Church of Christ. She loved riding motorcycles with D.A. She loved cooking for the sick and needy, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ophelia Heupel; brothers, J.M. Cobb and Reeder Heupel; companion of 27 years, David A. Johnson.
Mrs. Hendrix is survived by her children, William J. Hendrix (Deborah) and Charlotte Kelley (Larry); grandchildren, Beverly Peters, Chris Hatchett (Jana), Lana Barnett (Lane), Anthony Hendrix (Jennifer), Celeste Black (Brad), Robert Hendrix (Sabrina), Blair Kelley (Tracey), Jarrod Hendrix (Kandi), Kayla Hendrix, and Dana Hendrix; 26 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; D.A.’s children, Shiela Kelley (Tommy), Rick Johnson (Vicky), and Sandra Simbeck (Chuck); brother, Charles Heupel (Barbara); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Hendrix, Robert Hendrix, Brad Black, Lane Barnett, Blair Kelley, and Tyler Hendrix. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Valentine, Charles Condrey, Jerome Staggs, and Bradley young.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery fund or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
