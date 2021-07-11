FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Mildred Jeanette Jeffrey, 90, died July 3, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Burial is in Barton Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

