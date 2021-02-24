RUSSELLVILLE — Mildred L. Plott, 88, died February 22, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. until noon at Akins Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Kimbrough Cemetery.

