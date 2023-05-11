IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Mildred Lariner, 80, died May 9, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 3 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

