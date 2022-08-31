ROGERSVILLE — Mildred Louise Cox, our beloved mother, 94, died August 29, 2022. A private family visitation will be held with a graveside service following on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.