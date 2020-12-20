FLORENCE — Mildred McGough Smith passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Mitchell Hollingsworth in Florence, Alabama. She was born in Townley, Alabama to Jonas C. and Willa Treadaway McGough on November 13, 1923. Except for a few years in Oklahoma, Millie and her family lived in Fayette, Alabama where she attended the Fayette schools before entering Auburn University in 1941. There, she earned a B.S. in Foods and Nutrition and built lasting friendships through her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi. She also met her future husband, Malcolm “Mac” Smith, who was stationed at Fort Benning, GA. After graduating near the end of WWII, and while Mac completed his final tour in Europe, Millie returned to Auburn as dietician for a freshman girls’ dormitory. They married in 1946 and moved to Florence in 1950, raising two daughters, Susan Smith (Dick) and Julie Morey (Glenn).
Millie spent the next 70 years as a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and community volunteer. A wonderful cook, she was always ready to bake and volunteer for her daughters’ school functions and organizations such as Trinity Episcopal Church, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, and the Salvation Army. An avid reader, she enjoyed her years in Study Club and as a library volunteer. Her bridge clubs were made up of wonderful friends and it was their company more than bridge that was important to her.
Millie was predeceased by her husband, Mac, in 1993, and by her parents and brother, Herbert Neal McGough. She leaves her daughters and one grandchild, Hannah Johnson (Thomas Minkus) of Milford, Pennsylvania, and very special nieces and nephews. Millie was dearly loved and will be missed. The family wishes to thank the dedicated caregivers at Mitchell Hollingsworth and Green Oaks.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church, 410 N. Pine Street, Florence, AL 35630 or the charity of your choice. Because of Covid-19 concerns, her ashes will be interred in the Trinity columbarium in a private service with a memorial service at a later date.
