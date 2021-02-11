SHEFFIELD — Mildred McVay Jones, 60, died February 7, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater Fellowship Baptist Church, Sheffield, burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral home, Tuscumbia, directing.

