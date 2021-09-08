ANDERSON — Mrs. Mildred “Millie” Griffin, age 82, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at El Reposo Nursing Facility after an extended illness. Mrs. Griffin was a native of Anderson, Alabama. She retired from International Papers and after retirement continued to work various other jobs. She was a member of Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Harmon Cemetery with Chuck Hood officiating.
Survivors are grandchildren, Shana Burroughs (Matt), Trey Hicks (Mary), Halie Thomas (Casey), Kayla Hicks, T.J. Smith, Tia Montgomery, and April Smith; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, William Ronald Garner (Stacy); sister, Roberta Putman (Hal); special niece, Lorie Knoblit, numerous other nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy Griffin; sons, Tony Smith and Finley Hicks; parents, Steve and Vera Garner; sisters, Mary Garner Kirk, Stella Mae Putman and Helen Garner.
A special thanks to Shoals Hospice and El Reposo Nursing Facility.
