MUSCLE SHOALS — Mildred “Millie” Olene Entrekin Clement, 92, of Muscle Shoals passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Visitation will be today, October 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Chapel. Casey Hagle and Will Rushing will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church. Millie had the biggest heart and loved serving other people. She always had the sweetest smile and the cutest giggle. Whenever she would tell a story she would get tickled at herself and wouldn’t be able to finish. She loved her family and friends very much and could talk on the phone for hours and never have a moment of silence. She and Buren spent many years of traveling with very special friends and made memories that lasted them a lifetime. Then she and Faris were blessed to have each other to spend their later years together. They made many sweet memories and were great company to each other.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Callie Entrekin; husbands, Buren Clement of 60 years and Faris Taylor of eight years; three brothers and six sisters and one grandson.
She is survived by her son, Stan L. Clement (Lisa); stepson, Neal Taylor (Pam); stepdaughter, Kathy Hester (Gerald); grandchildren, Daniel Clement, Sydney Clement Pearson (Nick), Melissa Worley, Michelle Worley Brizendine (Kenny) and Crystal Johnson; greatgrandchildren, Hayward Brizendine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Clement, Nick Pearson, Steve Harris, Billy Entrekin, Byron Smith, Jim Sessions and Steven Grissom.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Brizendine, Hayward Brizendine, Mark Hood, Ron Steelman and Ricky Bingham.
Special thanks to Sherry, Brandi and Elaine @ Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented