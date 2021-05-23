ANDERSON — Mildred S. Newton, 92, died May 22, 2021.There will be a private graveside service at Grassy Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family. She was a member of Bonnertown Baptist Church.

