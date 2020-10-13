MUSCLE SHOALS — Mildred Olene Entrekin Clement, 92, died October 12, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Chapel with Casey Hagle and Will Rushing officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church.

