PHIL CAMPBELL — Mildred O. Purser, 61, died October 2, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery.

