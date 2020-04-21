ROGERSVILLE — Mildred Ruth Boone, 74, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence. She worked and retired as a Register Nurse at Mitchell Hollingsworth and Athens Convalescent Center and was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A private graveside service will held at Rock Bridge Memorial Gardens in Lexington, Virginia.
Mrs. Boone was preceded in death by her parents, Manfred and Mildred Lynch and her husband, Glenn Johnson Boone. She is survived by her children, Robert (Misty) Boone and Lyndsey (Bradley) Anderson; grandchildren, Gracie Lynn Boone and Brody Alan Anderson; brothers, Mac Lynch and Ashby (Colleen) Lynch; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Boone family.
