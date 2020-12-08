LEIGHTON — Mildred Simmons, 86, Leighton, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10th at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Brad Simmons officiating.
Mildred was a member of Hatton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Hazel McGregor; brothers, Melvin and Eugene McGregor; and infant daughter, Pat Simmons.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Fred Simmons; sons, Mike Simmons (Debra) and Keith Simmons; sister-in-law, Mary Lou McGregor; grandchildren, Brad Simmons (Jamie), Kelly Simmons Horner (Quinton), Chandler Simmons (Sara Grace), and Ramsey Simmons; and great-grandchildren, Corinne Simmons, Riley Simmons, Jonathan Simmons, Bailey Horner, and Baby Girl Simmons, due in May.
Mildred’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Columbia Cottage and to Mallory, with Hospice of North Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International.
